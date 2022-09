Mondeaux was elevated from the Giants' practice squad ahead of Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Mondeaux joined with the Giants' practice squad in early September after recording 16 tackles and two sacks while playing in 15 games for Pittsburgh last season. As a result, the third-year defensive lineman could see significant usage if starters Leonard Williams (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) are unable to suit up against Dallas.