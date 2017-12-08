Giants' Justin Pugh: Ruled out Sunday, will see back specialist
Pugh (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Pugh is scheduled to visit a back specialist in California on Tuesday for a follow-up examination.
Pugh previously met with a doctor in California for consultation on the back injury, at which point it was decided surgery wouldn't be necessary. However, with Pugh having since failed to progress in his recovery as anticipated, it's looking more likely that he could require a procedure. If Pugh does go under the knife, it would almost certainly spell an end to his season.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.