Pugh (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Pugh is scheduled to visit a back specialist in California on Tuesday for a follow-up examination.

Pugh previously met with a doctor in California for consultation on the back injury, at which point it was decided surgery wouldn't be necessary. However, with Pugh having since failed to progress in his recovery as anticipated, it's looking more likely that he could require a procedure. If Pugh does go under the knife, it would almost certainly spell an end to his season.