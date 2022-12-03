Golladay was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Giants are already dangerously thin at wide receiver and the likes of Darius Slayton (illness) and Richie James (knee) questionable doesn't help matters either. Golladay has drawn just four targets over the last three weeks combined since returning from a multi-week absence due to a hamstring injury, but the veteran receiver has at least been soaking up a decent number of snaps per game. Expect the Giants to provide more information regarding the numerous injuries to their pass catchers before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.