Golladay (knee) failed to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Texans.

Golladay dropped both of the balls thrown his way. The first was forgivable on a slightly off-target pass from Daniel Jones, but the second one was a blatant drop by the much maligned wide receiver. After the second drop, Golladay spent most of the game on the sideline while Isaiah Hodgins filled in opposite Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson manned the slot. Golladay's rarely targeted and has bungled his few opportunities in 2022, so it's fair to wonder if his time as a contributor for the Giants has come to a close.