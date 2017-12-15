Berhe (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Berhe typically sees most of his snaps on special teams, but his absence will loom larger on the defensive side this week with starting strong safety Landon Collins (ankle) listed as doubtful. The injuries to Collins and Berhe likely open the door for Andrew Adams to pick up a start at safety alongside Darian Thompson.