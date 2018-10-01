Berhe left Sunday's game against the Ravens with a pectoral injury and is doubtful to return, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Berhe had been subbing in as a dime linebacker for certain schemes Sunday, so his absence could force a minor tweak in the Steelers' defensive game plan. An update on Berhe's status should come once Pittsburgh returns to practice this week.

More News
Our Latest Stories