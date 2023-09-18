Campbell caught four of six targets for 21 yards in Sunday's Week 2 win over the Cardinals.

After nabbing just one of four targets in a season-opening loss to Dallas, Campbell was more efficient and productive against Arizona, though his longest reception went for just nine yards. The speedy wideout finished tied for third on the team in catches but was sixth in receiving yards in a game during which QB Daniel Jones racked up 321 yards through the air. New York doesn't yet have a clear wide-receiver pecking order, making it difficult to predict how much volume Campbell -- or any of the team's wideouts -- will receive in any given week.