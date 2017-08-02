Giants' Valentino Blake: Nursing back injury
Blake missed Wednesday's practice due to a back injury, James Kratch of NJ.com reports.
Blake -- who the Giants ultimately opted not to place on the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin training camp, despite earlier reports from head couch Ben McAdoo saying otherwise -- is dealing with a re-aggravation of the back injury that the caused the team to consider placing him on the PUP list in the first place. It isn't clear when he'll be back in action.
