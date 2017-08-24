Giants' Valentino Blake: Dealing with personal issues
Blake is away from the team while dealing with personal issues, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Blake left the team mysteriously Wednesday and was placed on the exempt/left squad list to open his roster spot. The Giants have given no timetable for his return and signed defensive back Tim Scott to fill out the roster.
More News
-
12-team PPR mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff just completed a 12-team PPR mock draft, and you can review all the picks...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...
-
Can Carson star for Seattle?
Chris Carson wasn't on Fantasy radars to open training camp, but he's opened some eyes. Dave...
-
Luck's injury a concern for Hilton
Andrew Luck (shoulder) might not be ready for Week 1, and there's a report he could be out...
-
Podcast: Live mock; Gillislee's value
Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on...
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...