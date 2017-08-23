Play

The Giants designated Blake exempt/left squad Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

It is unclear what exactly is going on behind the scenes, but Blake's designation makes room for the Giants to use his spot on the 90-man roster for another player. He is competing for a depth cornerback and special teams' role on the final roster, so a quick return will be helpful for his chances.

