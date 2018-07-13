Giants' Zac Kerin: Signs with Giants
Kerin signed a deal with the Giants on Thursday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
Kerin joined the Lions in 2017, but missed most of the season after being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury in late September. He will add depth to the Giants interior line behind John Jerry and rookie Will Hernandez.
