Henry Anderson: Released by Jets
RotoWire Staff
Mar 2, 2021
Anderson was released by the Jets on Tuesday.
In 16 games last season, the defensive end recorded 42 tackles (19 solo) and 0.5 sacks on 549 defensive snaps. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and move saves the Jets $8.2 million in cap space.
