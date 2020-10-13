site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hercules-mataafa-waived-by-minnesota | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Hercules Mata'afa: Waived by Minnesota
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 13, 2020
at
5:26 pm ET 1 min read
Mata'afa was waived by the Vikings on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old had one tackle in three games over the first five games of the season but has now lost his roster spot. Mata'afa could stick with the Vikings on the practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
More News
29D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/11/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
05/22/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read