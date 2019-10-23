Barrett was released off the Saints' practice squad Tuesday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Barrett joined the Saints' practice squad in September with Drew Brees (thumb) heading for surgery, but he was let go Tuesday with the veteran QB closing in on his return. Barrett has yet to see game action since going undrafted out of Ohio State in 2018 and spent most of last season being move on and off New Orleans' practice squad.