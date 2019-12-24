Play

The Steelers signed Barrett to the practice squad Tuesday.

Barrett spent time on New Orleans' practice squad earlier in the season, but he's still yet to make his NFL debut since going undrafted out of Ohio State in 2018. He'll now serve as an emergency option in Pittsburgh in the wake of Mason Rudolph (shoulder) being placed on injured reserve.

