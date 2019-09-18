Play

Barrett has been re-signed to the Saints practice squad, Amie Just of NOLA.com reports.

Barrett was recently cut from the Saints practice squad in August before spending a brief stint with the Seahawks where he was recently cut. He was picked back up by New Orleans in the wake of Drew Brees electing to have surgery on a torn thumb tendon.

