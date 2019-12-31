Play

Barrett signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers on Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Barrett joined Pittsburgh's practice squad Christmas Eve and is now set to spend the offseason with the team. The 24-year-old spent much of the last two seasons moving on and off the Saints' practice squad, and he has yet to make his NFL debut.

