Polite was cut by the Jets on Saturday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Polite's outlook has been declining since he injured his hamstring at the 2019 NFL Combine. The third-round rookie, who was at one point one of the most promising players in his draft class, will be cut before playing a regular season game. Given his potential, other NFL teams very well could take a chance on Polite.