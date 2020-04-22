Jaguars' Austin Calitro: Sticking with Jags
Calitro officially signed his contract tender with Jacksonville on Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The 26-year-old was an exclusive rights free agent, so there was no chance of him heading elsewhere once the team tendered him a contract. Calitro played a minimal role through the first three months of the season in 2019, but he started the final three games and finished the year with 40 tackles (30 solo), one sack and one pass defensed in 13 contests.
