Speaking Tuesday, coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars are limiting Ridley's reps at OTAs as a way to ease him back into football shape, ESPN's Michael DiRocco reports.

Pederson said Ridley will be limited at OTAs and minicamp before gaining full clearance for training camp in July. "He hasn't played in a while plus the injury, so we're just trying to be careful with him," Pederson said. "But he's doing a great job. He's picking up the offense well." Ridley hasn't played in a game since October of 2021 when he was injured with the Falcons before being suspended for all of the 2022 campaign. Ridley should have no problem displacing Zay Jones as the Jaguars' top weapon next to Christian Kirk.