Ridley recorded six receptions on 10 targets for 106 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Titans.

Ridley finished second on the team in targets, but he paced Jacksonville in yardage thanks to four catches of more than 11 yards. His biggest contribution of the day came early in the second quarter on a 59-yard touchdown reception on which he beat the Titans' secondary over the top for his eighth score of the year. Ridley narrowly missed a bigger game, as he beat Tennessee's defense for a second time late in the game only to see the ball slip through his hands on a slightly overthrown ball. His season was inconsistent, but Ridley still managed the second 1,000 yard effort of his career and now has at least eight touchdowns in three of his five campaigns.