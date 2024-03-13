Ridley agreed to terms Wednesday with the Titans on a four-year, $92 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ridley was initially reported to be choosing between New England and Jacksonville as potential landing spots in free agency, but he now becomes the new No. 1 wideout for second-year quarterback Will Levis (foot) in Tennessee. His deal reportedly includes $50 million guaranteed, a notable sign of long-term confidence. While seeing his NFL action since 2021 last season in Jacksonville, Ridley put together a 76-1,016-8 receiving line while playing in all 17 regular-season games. His speed and route-running prowess will nicely complement fellow wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks, providing the Titans with a solid three-receiver group alongside new top running back Tony Pollard and third-year tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo.