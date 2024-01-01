Ridley secured four of eight targets for 39 yards in the Jaguars' 26-0 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Ridley led the Jaguars in targets, checked in second in receptions and ranked third in receiving yards. The speedy veteran's underwhelming numbers weren't entirely surprising considering C.J. Beathard was at quarterback in place of Trevor Lawrence (shoulder), and Jacksonville didn't exactly have to be aggressive with the Panthers' lackluster offense on the other side. Ridley could encounter more success irrespective of who's under center when the Jaguars close out the regular season on the road against the vulnerable Titans pass defense.