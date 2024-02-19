The Jaguars are expected to make a strong push to re-sign Ridley, who can become an unrestricted free agent in March, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

Ridley's first shot at free agency would come three months after his 29th birthday. He was on the old side for his draft class (2018 first round), got suspended for all of 2022 and then played out 2023 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. He wasn't quite the dominant No. 1 option the Jaguars (and many fantasy drafters) had been hoping for in 2023, but he did play all 17 games en route to a 76-1,016-8 receiving line on 136 targets (55.9 percent catch rate, 7.5 YPT). It was enough for the Jaguars to likely offer him a new contract before the start of free agency, though not enough that the team would be willing to make him one of the best-paid WRs in the league. He can start negotiating with other teams March 11 if nothing gets done with Jacksonville before then.