Ridley's current contract negotiations have narrowed down to the Jaguars and Patriots as two potential landing spots, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Ridley would reportedly prefer to return to Jacksonville, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, but New England appears to be making a strong push for his services. The 29-year-old wideout managed a 76-1,016-8 receiving line across 17 regular-season games with the Jaguars in 2023, his first NFL action since 2021, and it's possible that another offseason to build chemistry with Trevor Lawrence could allow Ridley to truly become the No. 1 option he was billed as last season. In New England, Ridley would immediately step up as the top dog with JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) and Kendrick Bourne (knee) ready to operate as complementary options, but potentially have his fantasy ceiling capped by having to pair with either Jacoby Brissett or a rookie, should the Patriots select one in April's draft, under center.