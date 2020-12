Ogunbowale had two carries for 17 yards and caught his lone target for eight yards during Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Ravens.

The 26-year-old broke off a 17-yard carry in the closing minutes of the contest but was otherwise minimally involved in the offense. Starter James Robinson exited late due to an ankle injury, and Ogunbowale would be the likely beneficiary should Robinson be sidelined or limited Week 16 against the Bears.