The Jaguars are set to release Williams, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Williams' release will save Jacksonville roughly $10 million in cap space, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN. Cutting him only leaves the team with $500,000 in dead cap, making the move an obvious one. The soon-to-be 31-year-old played extremely well in 2023, with 19 pass breakups and four interceptions across 17 regular-season games, so he should be an intriguing name on the free agent market.