Williams has agreed to a three-year contract with the Rams, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Williams spent the last two seasons in Jacksonville but spent the four years before that with the Rams. The soon-to-be 31-year-old was released by the Jaguars last Tuesday after recording 53 combined tackles and 19 passes defended, including four interceptions across 17 contests during the 2023 campaign. He should step into a starting role for Los Angeles during the upcoming season.