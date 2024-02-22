Williams finished the 2023 regular season with 53 tackles (44 solo), 19 pass deflections, four interceptions and two forced fumbles in 17 games.

Williams didn't have any interceptions in his first year with Jacksonville during 2022, but he picked off four passes in 2023 and also had the exact same tackle total. The 30-year-old is entering the final season of his three-year, $30 million contract and has likely played well enough to finish out the deal. However, if Jacksonville is looking for cap savings, Williams could be cut with just $500,000 in dead cap compared to his scheduled cap hit of $10.5 million.