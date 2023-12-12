Williams had two solo tackles, three passes defensed and one interception during Sunday's 31-27 loss to Cleveland.
Williams continues to operate as a high-end coverage option for Jacksonville, though those skills don't often translate to elite fantasy production. The 30-year-old next faces the task of keeping Lamar Jackson and company contained through the air, with the Jaguars taking on the Ravens in primetime on Sunday night Week 15.
