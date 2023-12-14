Johnson (knee) was a limited participant at the Jaguars' practice Wednesday, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

Johnson was able to play through his knee injury in Week 14 versus the Browns, so his ability to practice in any capacity Wednesday seems to suggest that he didn't suffer an setbacks. He'll look to increase his workload at one of the team's two remaining sessions ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Ravens.