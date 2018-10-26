Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Available for London game despite passport issue
Moncrief will play Sunday against the Eagles despite having passport issues while traveling to London, Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union reports.
Moncrief was unable to fly with the team but quickly resolved the issue and took a commercial flight to London on Friday morning. He's expected to assume his regular role Sunday despite not being able to log a normal practice with the team Friday.
