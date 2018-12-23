Moncrief caught all four of his targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 17-7 win over Miami.

Sunday was a nice little rebound for Moncrief, who was held catchless for just the second time of the season during Week 15's loss to Washington. His 19-yarder in the fourth quarter Sunday set up a Jacksonville field goal that gave them a late lead. Such relatively small moments are about as good as it gets for Moncrief and his fellow receivers. The Jaguars' quarterbacks have failed to reach 200 yards in five of the last six games. It might be six out of seven come next Sunday as the Jaguars visit a Houston team that held Cody Kessler and Blake Bortles to 217 passing yards combined in Week 7.