Moncrief caught two of three targets for 21 yards to finish the season with 48 recpetions for 668 yards and three touchdowns.

Moncrief played in all 16 games for the first time since 2015 as he was able to avoid an significant injuries. The 2014 third-round pick signed a one-year, $9.6 million contract with the Jaguars for this season, and finished second on the team in receiving yards. The 25-year-old's numbers aren't great considering he was on a prove-it deal, but the fact Blake Bortles and Cody Kessler were leading Jacksonville's offense certainly factors into that, which is illustrated by his 53.9 percent catch rate. Moncrief heads into free agency for the second straight year coming off a sub-par season, though the fact he'll only be 26 years old by the start of the 2019 season definitely works in his favor.