Ryan (knee) was activated from the reserve/non-football injury lest Saturday, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' public relations reports.

Ryan suffered a setback on his surgically repaired right knee in July and was subsequently placed on the NFI list prior to Week 1. It appears he is finally ready to make his season debut, but it remains to be seen what type of workload he will see out the gate. The 27-year-old could potentially retake his starting job at weak-side linebacker sooner than later.