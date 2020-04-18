Play

Ryan signed a one-year deal with the Ravens on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

When healthy, Ryan is an effective run-stopper. The linebacker has tallied 213 combined tackles across five seasons, and his signing provides the Ravens defense with some much needed experience. That being said, Ryan missed the first 12 games of 2019 with a knee injury, and ultimately played just two games of the entire season, exclusively on special teams, before hitting injured reserve, this time with a hamstring injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories