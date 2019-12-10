Play

Ryan (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday,Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

An offseason signing by the Jaguars, Ryan will finish his first season in Jacksonville with 35 special teams snaps and no tackles in two games. The Jaguars signed free agent Dakota Allen to bolster their middle linebacker depth now that Ryan is done for the rest of the season.

