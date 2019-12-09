Jaguars' Jake Ryan: No timetable for return
Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that Ryan (hamstring) will be sidelined "indefinitely," John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Ryan exited Sunday's loss to the Chargers in the second quarter and did not retake the field. Wednesday's first injury report of the week should shed some light on the depth linebacker's status, but he appears to be trending toward sitting out Week 15's tilt in Oakland. Joe Giles-Harris stands to play an expanded depth role as long as Ryan is unable to go.
