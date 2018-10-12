Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Questionable for Week 6
Ramsey (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Ramsey appeared on the injury report with the knee issue as a limited practice participant Thursday, so it's relatively unsurprising to see him draw the questionable tag. The Jaguars depth at cornerback is running dangerously thin with D.J. Hayden (toe) and Tre Herndon (hamstring) already ruled out, leaving the team with only three fully healthy corners. Ramsey's chances to play Sunday sit around 50/50 as he deals with the knee soreness, Popper reports. Tyler Patmon and Quenton Meeks should see increased snaps if Ramsey is out or limited against at Dallas.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Ekeler vs. McCoy for Week 6 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Austin Ekeler...