Ramsey (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Ramsey appeared on the injury report with the knee issue as a limited practice participant Thursday, so it's relatively unsurprising to see him draw the questionable tag. The Jaguars depth at cornerback is running dangerously thin with D.J. Hayden (toe) and Tre Herndon (hamstring) already ruled out, leaving the team with only three fully healthy corners. Ramsey's chances to play Sunday sit around 50/50 as he deals with the knee soreness, Popper reports. Tyler Patmon and Quenton Meeks should see increased snaps if Ramsey is out or limited against at Dallas.