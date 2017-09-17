Ramsey (ankle) is active Sunday for the Jaguars' Week 2 game against the Titans, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The Jaguars held Ramsey out of practice throughout the week, leading to some speculation that he might be sidelined for Week 2. After entering the day as a game-time decision, the second-year cornerback came out of pregame warmups without any significant limitations, so he'll likely be in store for a full slate of snaps Sunday. In the Jaguars' dominant Week 1 win over the Texans, Ramsey logged three tackles and broke up three passes.