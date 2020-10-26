Lambo made his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 39-29 loss to the Chargers.
Lambo missed the last four games with a hip injury but returned to action for Sunday's AFC showdown. The Jaguars scored four touchdowns but opted to go for two points three times for strategic reasons, leaving Lambo with an underwhelming fantasy finish. This was more of a case of bad luck than a measure of the coaching staff's faith in Lambo, and he should be a decent fantasy option when the Texans come to town after the Week 8 bye. The Texans have allowed 31 points per game but have a decent red-zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 62.5 percent of trips, 13th in the league.