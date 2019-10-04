Play

Oliver (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Carolina.

Oliver was a limited participant at practice this week and will miss his fifth straight game with the hamstring injury. The rookie third-round pick will likely need to advance to full practice participation before having a chance at taking the field. James O'Shaughnessy and Geoff Swaim will continue to work as the Jaguars' top-two tight ends.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories