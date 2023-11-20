Oliver had four receptions for 47 yards on four targets, including a three-yard touchdown, in Sunday's loss at Denver.

It was a rare offensive outburst from Oliver, who is mostly used as a blocker. It was his second touchdown of the season and a season-high in receptions and yards. While this could be a sign he'll have a greater receiving role in an offense with Josh Dobbs fully integrated at quarterback, he had just two targets in his first two games Dobbs behind center.