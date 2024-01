Oliver appeared in all 17 games during the 2023 season, catching 22 of 28 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

A third-round pick by the Jaguars in 2019, Oliver's targets, catches, yards and touchdowns all set or matched career highs. He saw action on 42 percent of the Vikings' offensive snaps after signing a three-year, $21 million deal with Minnesota last offseason. Oliver should once again play more of a blocking role behind T.J. Hockenson (knee) next season.