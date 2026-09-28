The Vikings fear that Oliver sustained a torn biceps in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Oliver will undergo an MRI on Monday as the Vikings look to determine the nature and severity of his injury, but if a torn biceps is confirmed, he'll be out indefinitely and could be a candidate for injured reserve. The 29-year-old tight end has been limited to just three receptions for 46 yards on five targets through the Vikings' first three games, but he fills a vital role as a pass and run blocker and has taken the field for 56.9 percent of the team's offensive snaps this season.