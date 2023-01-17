Pryor (shoulder) was a limited participant during Tuesday's practice.
Pryor is still dealing with a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the Jaguars' wild-card win over the Chargers, but he'll have two more chances to log a full practice before Jacksonville needs to make a decision on his status for Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Kansas City. However, Pryor didn't see the field at all during the regular season, so even if he is healthy, it seems unlikely he'll be added to the mix in the playoffs coming off an injury.