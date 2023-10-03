Pryor signed with the Bengals' practice squad Tuesday.

Pryor joined the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2022, so he has experience with the offense. His addition could be a sign that Tee Higgins (ribs) is on the wrong side of questionable for Week 5 against the Cardinals, and Pryor's experience with the offense would be beneficial if he were to need to be elevated to the active roster. However, it's worth noting that Cincinnati already has three other wideouts on their practice squad, so the team could just be looking to bolster the overall depth of their receiving corps.