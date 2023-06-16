Pryor (shoulder) participated in the Jaguars' recent minicamp, John Oesher of the team's official site reports.

A shoulder injury kept Pryor out of the team's divisional round loss to the Chiefs last season, but now that he's past the issue the 25-year-old will look to secure a role as a depth wideout ahead of the coming season. Pryor, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent last year, did not appear in any regular-season games during his rookie campaign.