The Jaguars waived Pryor on Tuesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Pryor signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent last year but was let go ahead of roster cutdowns and claimed by the Jaguars. The Wisconsin product was left inactive to start the season before picking up a shoulder injury in mid-January and ultimately never saw the field as a rookie. Pryor will likely have to settle for a practice-squad deal if he clears waivers.