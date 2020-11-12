Shenault (hamstring) was limited in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Shenault has now logged back-to-back limited sessions to begin the week after having been forced out of last weekend's loss to the Texans. DJ Chark sat out Thursday's session due to a non-COVID-19 related illness, so if Shenault is able to suit up against the Packers on Sunday it could provide a notable boost for rookie quarterback Jake Luton.

